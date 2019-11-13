The chilldown continues as rains return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today's high of about 56° made it one of the coldest afternoon's since late last January. This morning we had a low of 39° and wind chills at sunrise were right around freezing.

Brrr...

But changes to our weather pattern will happen very quickly the next 48 hours. Some will see temperatures rocket right back up into the mid 70s while at the same time folks in Georgia are likely to remain chilled in the 40s and 50s right through Sunday.

Stay alert to our expected ups and downs and then,,, the rains that are expected.

This evening, breezy and chilly. Evening temperatures will remain in the low 50s with gusty northeast winds to 25 mph will make it feel cold for anyone outside for a more then 30 minutes.

Of course, that would include walking the dog or doing some outside errands.

Tonight's low around 45°

By tomorrow, skies will start with some sunshine but Coastal Clouds build in quickly and by evening showers will start to reach area beaches, especially in St. Johns and Flagler counties. Thursday's high temperatures will range dramatically, from cold temps in the low 50s in Georgia to the low 70s south of Palatka.

Warm weather will happen JUST SOUTH of Jacksonville. Palatka southward will see afternoon highs into the 70s. In Georgia? No such luck, it will remain in the 50s.

Heavy rains are possible Thursday night.

Thursday night, rains return, the details are still fuzzy, but there indications some areas of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see up to 1" of rain. Not too shabby for November, one of our drier months.

Cold and wet couple of days (through Saturday)

