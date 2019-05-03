The good news is that it is Friday, the bad news is storms are expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday afternoon had a few quick and mainly nuisance downpours, although one shower may have played a role in a massive back-up from an accident on I-95 near the airport Thursday evening. The threat for Friday is that the tropical disturbance that is bring all of the rain/storm threats will be right over or just east of Jacksonville by this evening.

Friday morning starts off pleasant enough, warm temperatures and generally partly to mostly sunny skies. Yes, there maybe a handful of scattered sunrise showers, most of us will start off dry. Even going into the lunch hour, showers should remain isolated, it is right after lunch as afternoon temperatures reach into the low to mid 80s that the fireworks will begin.

Afternoon and evening storms will likely develop and mainly along (up and down) I-95. Most likely these will start to flair up around 2 pm and bubble around through 8 pm. Although not anticipating to be severe some of the forecast models indicate we may see one or two severe thunderstorm warnings. The threat will be from gusty winds.

Friday's temperatures will start off rather warm around 70° and reach a high around 85° just as the storms begin to develop. Winds will be veering from the southeasterly winds to southerly winds.

Rainfall amounts will be highly variable! Max amounts along and west of I-9 may exceed 1".

Saturday dries out.

Saturday's sunrise maybe obscured by clouds and fog (especially inland) but these low clouds will lift rapidly before lunch> Sunshine will be very strong and along with developing southwesterly winds, we may see our first 90° of 2019. Yes, afternoon highs will flirt with 90°.

Saturday will be a much drier day, but not totally dry. There will be a handful of afternoon and evening storms, some of these may blow off the coast. That means if you are heading to the beach be alert to the slight chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm.

Cold front approaches Jacksonville Sunday.

Another decent sunrise, with less fog is expected Sunday morning. Yet, there will be more clouds and gusty southwesterly winds. Temperatures will jump to near 87° only to be offset by a line of thunderstorms. These will be mainly along and south of the Florida-Georgia line. So, storms will return on Sunday and a couple of these may become severe, so once again remain alert to rapidly changing conditions.

Next week a mixed bag of warm and generally dry weather.

After the cold front passes by our weather pattern will not clear out quickly and we may actually deal with scattered showers and thundershowers on occasion each afternoon, highs will be warm but not terribly hot, mainly in the upper 80s.

