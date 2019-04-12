The heat is on but there is hope for cold air soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready for a warm day with more to come as we head into a hot weekend.

Most areas away from the coast warm into the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. We hit 80° by noon and only drop back into the upper 70s by 7 pm.

Today will be mainly dry until some isolated sun showers develop after 1 pm near the river and quickly track to the north from Palatka to Orange Park, Jacksonville and into Nassau county and into southern Georgia through 5 pm. Any showers will be brief with odds around 20%.

Easterly breeze this afternoon keeps beaches dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Temps only fall into the mid 60s overnight with a good bit of humidity.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm again with highs in the mid 80s and even hotter Sunday.

Don’t look for any rain Saturday other than an isolated pop up shower over southeast Georgia but rain and some thunderstorms should arrive Sunday evening.

Some inland locations could get close to 90° Sunday in advance of a cold front that pushes through Sunday evening.

It ushers in a spring blast of low humidity and cooler temperatures in the 70s with nights in the 50s starting next week.



