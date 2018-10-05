The highest tide of the year is near

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The highest tide of the year October 9th will flood onto the beach and into the St. Johns River.

It is called the King Tide and in the past has resulted in nuisance flooding near low lying areas along the St. Johns River along with minor coastal beach flooding.

Although easterly winds will help boost water next week, the cause of the extra high water rise is due to the gravitational pull of the full or new Moon, Sun and Earth.

The peak water level will reach 6.67 feet on Tuesday October 9th during the high tide at 8:44 am but King Tide flooding can be observed 1.5 - 2 hours before and after peak time.

Avoid driving through floodwater since debris could cause flat tires and the depth may be deeper than expected.

Floodwater may contain unseen hazards such as trash and pollutants picked up from the environment, pets, wildlife, broken glass and other debris.

Do not enter floodwater and do not allow children to play in floodwater. If you or your children come into contact with floodwater, be sure to clean skin with soap and hot water.

Heavy rain does not permeate the soils as well during King Tides resulting in accentuated runoff flooding due to a higher underground water table.

