Records roll in: Hottest September since 1990s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This month’s record temperatures says quite a bit about the heat ending the 2018 summer.

If you think it's been hotter than usual, you’re spot on since temperatures are the hottest average on record for the month of September.

A simple data check on the Southeast Climate Perspectives Map shows that dozens of the cities across the southeast United States are averaging the highest day and night temperatures on record for September.

These include Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Brunswick, Gainesville and Spuds.

The first 19 days of the month have been the third hottest in Jacksonville for daytime only maximum temps, but this takes a backseat to St. Simons Island, Alma and Gainesville, which all had the hottest start to September on record.

Inland folks are sweltering the greatest with back to back days of mid-90 degree heat.

Seven of the last consecutive days in Gainesville experienced blazing high temperatures at or above 95 degrees, making it the longest such stretch during the month of September since 1925.

But the heat doesn't fade at night. Gainesville has set the five warmest nights in September, with five nightly lows starting September 13 averaging 77.4 degrees.

Fortunately, fall begins Saturday which brings our average October temperature down from the mid 80s in September to upper 70s.

