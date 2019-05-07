The lead up to Mother's Day looks awesome!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a very climatic weekend, miracle on the St. Johns River air crash to the widespread severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The good news is that we will settle down dramatically with more days like we experienced on Monday. Sunny, dry and warm, but not hot. This weather pattern will lead up into Mother's Day weekend.

Trouble begins Friday afternoon and evening as heat, humidity and a large weathermaker moves towards the Jacksonville area.

If you were planning to take mom to the beach or anything outdoors on Sunday be ready for a back-up plan. Unfortunately the details are fuzzy on a five day forecast, but as we get closer to Mom's Day the details will become more clear.

Rainfall TOTALS through Mom's Day (most happens on Saturday and Sunday.)

Meanwhile, this morning we will see some patchy fog, mainly along and west of I-95. This fog should be patchy fog and burn-off (evaporate) very quickly by 10 a.m. After that super sunshine and beautiful onshore breezes will cap our daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s inland to around 84° at the beach.

Looking good!

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in general very nice, but it is Friday afternoon and evening is when the beginning of our new wet pattern begins. Slowly at first the rains will pulse across the region through the end of next week and early projections are we could see 2-5" of rain over the next 2 weeks.

So, best to enjoy the next three days.

10-Day Forecast

