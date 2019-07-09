Next tropical system is drifting closer to the Gulf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All eyes are on a low that is predicted to be the next tropical system.

The scenario has been unusual from the get-go, with models forecasting a low pressure over the Southeast US drifting south into the Gulf of Mexico and forming a tropical storm. Despite the less-than-traditional point of origin, the National Hurricane Center is increasingly more confident that the low will develop once it enters the Gulf.

The system (currently referred to as 92L until it develops and gets a number as a tropical depression or named Barry if a Tropical Storm) has a 50% chance to develop over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance to develop over the next five days.

While named tropical systems usually catch our attention, the effects of this weather pattern change little whether this system forms or not. As the low drifts southward, over the panhandle of Florida and into teh Gulf, it will drag tropical moisture across our area and enhance our chances for waves of downpours to sweep past. As of the current forecast, it looks like Wednesday will be the day we will see the most prevalent rain. As the low is predicted to drift further westward, that would then pull drier air across the Florida Peninsula and dry our forecast out a bit on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center's latest analysis explains, a broad low pressure system located over the eastern Florida Panhandle is producing disorganized shower activity. The low is forecast to move southward to southwestward and emerge over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later today. Once the system is over water, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical cyclone formation, and a tropical depression is likely to develop by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of whether or not a tropical cyclone forms, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. For more information about the rainfall threat, please see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the NOAA Weather Prediction Center. Interests along the Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas coast to the western Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the long term forecast for this system. Until the low gets over the Gulf the forecast models have a difficult time determining how the system will interact with the southerly flow over the Gulf and warm sea surface temperatures.

