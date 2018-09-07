The next two systems you need to be watching in the tropics

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. - While all eyes are on Florence, the next two systems you need to be watching are showing signs of development. Of the two, the first to develop into a Tropical Storm will be named Helene and the second to develop will be named Isaac.

The system over the open Atlantic has a 90% chance to develop into a Tropical Depression or Storm. Satellite images indicate that the circulation of a low pressure system located about 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is gradually becoming better defined. In addition, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain fairly concentrated near the center. This system is expected to become a tropical depression Friday afternoon or Friday night at which point it would have a number. It will move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The system just off of the coastline of Africa is Potential Tropical Cyclone 8. Satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that the area of low pressure has developed a closed circulation that appears to be well defined.

The system is expected to be a tropical storm near the southern Cabo Verde Islands in 36 to 48 hours, advisories are being initiated on this system as a potential tropical cyclone at this time, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for those islands.

Early long term forecast models keep Potential Tropical Cyclone out over the Atlantic, not venturing towards the U.S.

This shows where the two systems could be by Thursday

