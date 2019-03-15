The Players weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you are headed out Friday afternoon or evening to catch the latter half of the day's play, you can expect increasing clouds and mild temperatures sinking down out of the 80s through the 70s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Overnight temperatures turn cool, sinking down into the upper 50s under increasingly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to be out of the north overnight, between 7-12 mph.

Saturday's forecast has dried out, with the bulk of the rain arriving on Sunday. Saturday starts out a bit chilly, in the upper 50s and does not warm impressively. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze between 7-12 mph out of the north. Chances for rain are only around 20% and temperatures will only meander into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs.

Saturday night temperatures turn chilly quickly, sinking down into the mid 50s with chances for rain increasing around sunrise. Expect 50% chances for showers, as rain moves in from the west across our area. Winds will build out of the northeast to be between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be chilly all day, struggling to reach the low 60s for an afternoon high.

If lightning is present, it halts game play, but that does not look likely at all with the rain moving in on Sunday. Heavy rain could also halt play, but the forecast models predict rainfall rates of up to .09" an hour at its heaviest, so that looks less likely as well.

If the rain does become a factor that interferes with play, they would finish The Players on Monday, which looks drier, chilly, and increasingly sunnier throughout the day.

