The sun really comes out Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Major snowstorm has rolled off the East coast of the Mid-Atlantic States, this system pushed down super cloudy and chilly conditions across the area on Monday and these conditions will linger into early Tuesday morning as well. The skies in Georgia almost looked like snow clouds.

Monday evening will be chilly with winds gusting up to 15 mph, especially along the coast. Temperatures will slide through the 40s and bottom out in the low 40s by sunrise.

Tuesday starts off with more low clouds and not-so-pretty conditions, but before we get to the lunch hour, the atmosphere should dry out allowing for a great deal of afternoon sun. Our temperatures will respond nicely with the sun. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to a high around 60°. Winds will also fade into the afternoon.

Tuesday sunshine

Wednesday may actually start off with the coldest temperatures, even some frost will be possible in Georgia. Locally, around Jacksonville, we will start off in the low 40s and then with sunny skies, see milder temperatures into the evening.

Then there is the weekend.

Could be a wild one this weekend, one warm one and one possibly stormy one. If you have outdoor weekend plans, attempt to do as much as you can on Saturday as Sunday will have rain and the wind and then chilly issues.

Stay tuned for more information on all that...

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 49° Cloudy skies, 0% Chance of Showers

10 p.m. - 47° Cloudy Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

6 a.m.- 42° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 43° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 46° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 52° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Rollercoaster weather heading our way!

