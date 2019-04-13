This weekend we could see our first 90° day of the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect a very nice beach weekend. Good combination of warm hazy sunshine, afternoon highs around 80° (at area beaches) along with milder water temperatures (low 70s) and some decent surf. Sounds like great combination for large crowds, but this could be an issue as lifeguards stations up and down the coast are going to be at a reduced pre-summer staffing.

Be aware of rip currents and surf running up to 3 feet.

If you should ever, ever get caught in a rip current, don't panic! Swim parallel to the beach, this will get you out of the rip current.

Saturday and Sunday, another set of days that will give us "hints of summer." Afternoon highs will extend well into the 80s each day. Upper 80s to possibly touching 90° will occur in inland areas. Sunshine will be abundant and with little chance of rain until late Sunday. Additionally, winds will slowly veer around to the south, then southwest and then become westerly (offshore) by Sunday. The impact on us will be ever increasing temperatures for area beaches.

Evening storms on Sunday will be our next real threat of thunderstorms. These may linger into Monday morning.

Severe weather is expected well west of Jacksonville on Sunday, it should fade quickly before reaching Jacksonville, but stay tune! It is an el Nino pattern we are experiencing and as such these storms may last longer/stronger than the forecast models are indicating.

Beach forecast includes rip current risks.

Surf will be elevated (2-3') and could clean up Sunday morning.

10-Day Forecast

