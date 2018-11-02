This year's fall foliage color should be vibrant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Leaves will soon begin changing colors across the greater Jacksonville area right on cue now that temperatures are cooling.

Hurricanes Matthew and Irma have spoiled leaf change the past two years but this season you should expect to see a vibrant display especially since the summer was so wet.

When rain moistens the soil throughout the growing season, like it did this year, the brilliance of leaf color is enhanced as the fall daylight hours drop off and leaves change color earlier in the season.

The showing could become spectacular by the end of November here in Jacksonville.

A popular location in Duval for seeing the autumn colors are the hiking trails at Fort Caroline’s Timucan Preserve.



Trees have a winter survival mechanism whereby chlorophyll production stops causing the green pigment to disappear in the leaf.

Leftover chemicals don’t decay as quickly and emerge showcasing reds, yellows and oranges.

As pretty as it looks, this is the signature of a leaf’s death and it’s fateful drop to the ground.

But only some trees lose leaves.

Our pines, spruces, firs, and cedars are evergreen year round and individual leaves may stay on for two to four or more years.

