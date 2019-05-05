Scattered thunderstorms, downpours expected thru early Sunday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last Update 9:45 am: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the First Coast from west to east during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

The heaviest rains will move through the Jacksonville Metro area between noon and 3 p.m. Expect widespread downpours, gusty winds and a few pockets of small hail through the early evening hours before calmer conditions arrive. Most storm cells are not expected to turn severe, however, we cannot rule out the development of a few isolated severe storms especially as the cells approach the Atlantic coast.

Today's high temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s with increasing southwesterly winds speeds ahead of the cold front set to pass through tonight. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s.

High pressure and drier air will move into the region on Monday resulting in clearing skies and mostly fair weather. A wind shift will occur as the area of high pressure moves further towards the east, leading to an increase in moisture throughout the First Coast on Tuesday which could lead to a few sea breeze induced storms.

High temperatures for the start of next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90 with overnight low temps ranging in the 60s.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.