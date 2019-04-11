Seasonal temperatures for mostly sunny Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Low clouds, patchy dense fog and haze will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late morning through early afternoon. Above-normal temperatures with a slight chance of showers, Friday otherwise partly cloudy through Saturday. Sunday clouds with showers, storms return during the evening and overnight.

Thursday: Patchy dense fog, haze and low clouds will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers as a weakened frontal boundary lifts north. Showers possible late morning through early afternoon, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s along the beaches. Wind ENE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Patchy dense fog early with showers possible. Showers will be possible 1 am - 8 am and then again 2 pm - 8 pm, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Above normal temperatures under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry through late Sunday. Overnight showers with isolated storms possible through early Monday morning.

Pollen: Oak, Juniper and Bayberry - 10.3

Hourly Forecast:

7 a.m. - 61 - Foggy

9 a.m. - 69 - Cloudy

10 a.m. - 74 - 20%

Noon - 79 - 20%

3 a.m. - 83 - 20%

5 a.m. - 82 - 10%

8 a.m. - 77 - 10%

10 a.m. - 75 - 10%

11 a.m. - 74 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

