Thursday's weather forecast: Breezy, mostly sunny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today northerly and northeasterly winds will provide us with breezes in the teens and slightly cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the low 70s across inland Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia while our coastal zones will only reach highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight onshore winds will decrease allowing overnight temperatures to reach into upper 40s for our inland location and lower 60s along the coast.

The dry conditions continue as we go into Friday, however, the final day of the workweek will bring us warmer temperatures.Highs will return to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind that the merging of the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast sea breezes may produce a few sprinkles near I-75.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon/evening in association with a cold front. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with this round of wet weather.

The focal point of the heaviest activity is expect north of I-10 and across Southeast Georgia. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out. As a result of the warm and moist conditions ahead of the front, stronger cells will be capable of gusty winds 40-60 mph and hail. Rainfall will push south of Northeast Florida by midnight Saturday night leaving drier and cooler air in its place for the remainder of the weekend.

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

