Today is the peak of hurricane season and it shows

September 10 is climatologically the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic. The Pacific is also dealing with hurricanes on both sides.

Three hurricanes are lining up in the Atlantic as if in cue marked by the calendar. September 10 is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic and the time when the strongest hurricane develop.

Of the 5 hurricanes and two tropical storms spinning in the Atlantic and Pacific right now, Category 4 Hurricane Florence is the most powerful.

There have been many years when multiple tropical cyclones develop in succession like a tropical Congo line dancing across the Atlantic Ocean.

The September timing is simple...water temperatures have warmed above 80 degrees across the main development areas between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Warm water is the key ingredient for hurricane formation with the increase in frequency and intensity coinciding with the the warm up into mid-August and September.

In addition to 3 hurricanes, there are 2 disturbances that may develop over the next several days.

Major hurricanes with winds over 115 mph occur 96% of the time between the middle of August and into the second week in October.

By the end of October increasing upper level winds lowers hurricane potential along with the chilling effect of cooler water.

