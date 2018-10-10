Tornado spotted by News4Jax StormPins users

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla/ - A confirmed tornado touched down in Clay county Wednesday afternoon near lake Brooklyn south of Camp Blanding. It was the first twister in the local First Coast area since Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City.

The entire First Coast is under a tornado watch until 2 am Thursday. The threat will increase along I-75 during the evening and shift toward southern Georgia late tonight.

You can use StormPins to post weather pictures.

It is a map-based social network that knows where you are and allows you to see real-time pictures and video in your area. StormPins has been described as "Instagram meets Twitter," but custom-built for allowing you to connect with each other -- even people you don't know -- when it matters most.

Links to download StormPins

