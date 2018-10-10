Tornado Watch in effect for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia until Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Currently all tornado warnings have expired in our area. The Weather Authority continues to track the threat for tornadoes throughout the evening and overnight.

A tornado watch is effect until 2 a.m. Thursday for: Atkinson County, Ware County, Jeff Davis County, Union County, Coffee County, Brantley County, Clay County, Bradford County, Baker County, Charlton County, Flagler County, Wayne County, Clinch County, Putnam County, Bacon County, Duval County, Appling County, Columbia County, Alachua County, Camden County, Glynn County, Pierce County, St. Johns County, Nassau County.

What the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible. Severe thunderstorms are defined as follows:

Winds of 58 mph or higher

Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

