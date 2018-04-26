Touch a Truck event Saturday in Orange Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family friendly event will be on Saturday at the Orange Park Mall on Saturday. Kids will enjoy firetrucks, ambulances, and even News4JAX's StormTrack truck. In partnership with Clay County Emergency Management, different emergency vehicles will be displayed in the Sears parking lot for families to touch and experience.

Several disaster and emergency agencies will set up their informational tents to educate the public on disaster preparedness and how they help us during these times.

The first two hours will be noise free for sensitive ears.

The forecast looks stellar for the event with a nice cool start in the upper 50s on Saturday morning. We will warm up quickly under sunny skies, expect to be in the upper 60s for the first two hours, which are also the noise free hours. We will work through the 70s for the remainder of the event with light winds and sunshine.

