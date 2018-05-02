Tracking storms in Jacksonville just got better

ProbSevere is a statistical model that predicts the probability that a storm will produce severe weather during the next hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - New technology allows forecasters to identify hazards in storms along with boosting lead time for severe storm warnings.

The Weather Authority participated in a case study with meteorologists at the Jacksonville National Weather Service Office using the new tool called Prob Severe.

The software isolates storms with the greatest probability for hazardous types of severe weather and increases early warning times by 4 minutes utilizing the new GOES 16 satellite data.

Not only will this help our weather team focus on storms that could become dangerous over the next hour, but it provides an assessment of the likelihood of one type of hazard over another.

Prob Severe scans storms every two minutes and determines which cells are likely to result in hail, damaging winds or tornadoes.

It calculates the the overall weather environment starting with satellite, lightning flash rates and hi-resolution model data which identifies current storm position and factors in areas that are most unstable or highly sheared.

The product does not work for every storm. Prob Severe was designed for supercells in Tornado Alley and experience shows less utility sometimes in our summer sea breeze thunderstorms or with developed severe storms.

Although it works best for intensifying storms it can be misleading with storms close to the Jacksonville airport since ground clutter on the radar can interfere in how shear aloft is analyzed.

