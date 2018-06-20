Tree falls on Marietta home during afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As storms rolled through the Jacksonville area Wednesday, a tree fell onto a Marietta home, while two people were inside.

News4Jax learned of the incident at a house on Jackson Avenue just before 4 p.m. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, no one inside the home was hurt.

There was no word on how extensive the damage was to the home.

JEA reported about 1,200 power outages in the Marietta area at the time the tree fell.

