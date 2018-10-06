Tropical Cyclone 14 aims towards Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The system is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. A motion toward the north is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the disturbance should move near the eastern coast on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression on Sunday

and a tropical storm on Sunday night. Once the tropical wave is upgraded it a tropical storm it will be named Michael.

The National Hurricane Center is currently considered about two main hazards: wind and rainfall.

This system is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding over portions of Central America, western Cuba, and the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico during the next couple of days. The system is also forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday night and tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of western Cuba where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

The system could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the northern Gulf Coast by mid-week, although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts.

Jacksonville will see little direct impact. Unrelated tropical rains will push through Tuesday through Friday.

