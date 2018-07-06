Tropical Depression 3 forms over 200 miles Southeast of the Carolinas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Depression Three formed Friday afternoon 230 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The depression is moving to the north-northeast at 5mph. The forecast for TD 3 is to slow in forward motion and then meander but remain offshore of North Carolina through Monday.

The maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with some slightly higher gusts of wind. The intensity forecast shows an increase in winds, upgrading the system to Tropical Storm Chris on Saturday.

A hurricane hunter aircraft reconnaissance plane is scheduled to fly through the depression and investigate it's intensity on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center's discussion noted, " Given that the system is moving over warm waters and in a low-shear environment, gradual strengthening is indicated, and the NHC forecast shows the

depression becoming a tropical storm on Saturday. Additional intensification could occur by the end of the forecast period when the cyclone moves northeastward away from the U.S coast"

They also noted that tropical storm force winds are unlikely over land, "Most of the guidance suggests that the tropical-storm-force winds associated with the cyclone will occur in the eastern quadrant

well away from the U.S. coast. On this basis, no watches or warnings are required for the U.S coast at this time, however, interests along the North Carolina coast should monitor the progress of this system."

Because Tropical Depression Three will remain stationary and then meander for a few days, the official track looks rather confusing, as you can see below.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.