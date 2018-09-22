Tropical disturbances form, strengthen in the Atlantic as busy September ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority is tracking four tropical disturbances or depression(s) brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. So far, none of these systems are expected to have direct impact on the Florida peninsula.

Tropical Depression Eleven: The low pressure formed into a depression late Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm moving west near 5 mph towards the Windward Islands -about 500 miles away - and is expected to remain a tropical depression through Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Disturbance 1: The disturbance is next in line to become a tropical depression - an upgrade is expected by Sunday morning. Forecasters say shower and thunderstorm activity continues to become better organized near the center of a low pressure system located about 500 miles south of the southern Cabo Verde Islands, and a tropical depression appears to be forming.

Tropical Disturbance 2: A broad area of low pressure located about 200 miles south of Bermuda is producing only minimal shower activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected to diminish by Sunday or Monday, which could allow for some slow development of this system while it moves westward and then northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

By the middle of next week, upper-level winds are likely to strengthen again, which would limit additional development as the system moves closer to the southeastern coast of the United States.

Tropical Disturbance 3: The disturbance is also showing a higher potential for formation over next 48 hours. Satellite imagery indicates that a non-tropical low pressure system is forming along a frontal boundary about 900 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Conditions are expected to become conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone is likely to form by early next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean.

The next disturbance or depression upgraded to a tropical storm will be named Kirk followed by Leslie.