Tropical Storm Gordon aims for northern Gulf landfall tonight

Gordon could become a hurricane before landfall tonight near Biloxi, MS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm Gordon become a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday as it nears landfall near Mississippi-Louisiana border.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had sustained winds of 65 mph. The center of the system was 190 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and it was moving toward the west-northwest at 15 mph.

TRACK THE STORM: Interactive map of tropics

Isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches are possible over the southern Florida peninsula through early Tuesday. Tropical storm-force wind gusts were felt Monday across portions of South Florida and the Keys.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. The National Hurricane Center is predicting a "life-threatening" storm surge along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

The forecast tracks Gordon across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area in the evening, then move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight or early Wednesday.

The combination of a dangerous 3-foot storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

The governors of both Alabama and Mississippi have declared states of emergency in preparation of landfall.

A number of schools near Pensacola in northwest Florida have called off classes as Tropical Storm Gordon spins through the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials along Pensacola Beach say the waves are picking up Tuesday morning and lifeguards are warning beachgoers of the danger.

Pensacola Water Safety Capt. Jake Wilson tells WEAR-TV the strong east wind is bringing a lateral current "where it's just going to push you down the beach."

Wilson says beachgoers shouldn't get into the Gulf of Mexico when red flags are flying along the beaches.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic, about 1,000 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Florence was moving toward the west near 15 mph and maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts late Monday evening.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.