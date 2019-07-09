Tropics about to make a July splash?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center posted a few days ago that they were monitoring an area of low pressure that at the time was in... Illionois. Huh?

Yep, that area of low pressure has now swirled its way southward and is now over the Southwestern portions of.... Georgia. Huh?

Yep, this next possible "tropical" system is starting from a highly unusual location, over land areas of the Continental United States. The weak swirl though is indicated by a number of forecast models to continue to travel from land to the Gulf of Mexico. How can this be? Well, our abilities to track and then use computer models to track low pressures has become much more sophisticated and accurate. Hence, we can better see potential systems before the even develop!

June and July tend to be rather quiet so we will see of this unusual sub-tropical system actually does develop (or not.)

July is normally a quiet month for Tropical Storms and Hurricanes.

NHC has this system developing in about 4 days (Friday-Saturday.)

European forecast model takes the Georgia system deep into the Gulf so that it develops the system into Barry.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.