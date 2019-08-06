Tuesday will tease our umbrellas with PM Storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday starts out mild and partly cloudy. Expect increasing clouds ahead of widespread chances for afternoon into early evening storms.Rainfall totals will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Expect 45% chances to see the rain and afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s. Winds will be light, out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's weather will tease our umbrellas.

Wednesday looks pretty similar, waking up in the mid to low 70s and warming up into the low 90s. Expect 45% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to erupt. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph.

Thursday starts out in the mid 70s and warms up into the mid 90s. We will see scattered chances for afternoon storms, with 25% chances for you to see the rain.

Friday will warm into the mid 90s with 20% chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Saturday and Sunday look a bit wetter, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms and an afternoon high in the low 90s.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.