Turn around Tuesday as temperatures head higher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's not too often that we see mild high pressure drift into the Southeastern U.S. in the month of February, but this is nothing but good news for our temperatures the next 10 days.

In other words, cold Canadian air will remain well away from Jacksonville for the foreseeable future and only a few passing showers are possible as well.

Today, expect a chilly start that will turn mild as daytime highs reach the low 70s. Sunny skies with just some high clouds along the horizon will also mean we should easily see (assuming the rocket launch goes well) the Falcon 9 heavy launch at 1:30 p.m. Best viewing, locally, will be at the beach but if you are considering heading to head out to the coast grab a jacket as a chilly easterly wind pushes onshore between 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be fog prone after midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday morning, a cold front will be fairly active with showers and thunderstorms and will move through Western and Central Georgia. As the cold front approaches Jacksonville it will weaken rather dramatically, which means only a few scattered showers should reach Duval County.

Early morning fog will fade quickly leaving sunny skies which will "pop" our temperatures. It is possible we could reach 80° as southerly winds will be 7-12 mph.

There will be a few morning clouds Thursday but cooler temperatures will be the bigger Thursday story. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees cooler than on Wednesday, this despite sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs will be around 65°

Hourly Forecast:

5 a.m. 45°

7 a.m. 43°

9 a.m. 50°

Sunset: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

