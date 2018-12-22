Twas the weekend before Christmas and chilly winds were everywhere

Morning temps start in the 40s with wind chill temperatures in the 30s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The big winds of Friday will only subside this morning, leaving us with wind chills mainly in the 30s around Jacksonville. The recommendation is to layer up so that as you are out shopping or whatever you can peel off as you get warm.

Sunrise Saturday will see temperatures range from 38° in Georgia to just north and west of Jacksonville to around or above 40° from downtown to the beach. Morning winds will be gusty, but no where near what they were on Friday.

Friday was really a W-I-N-D-S day.

Friday was a W-I-N-D-S day...

Sunny skies will dominate our weather the next few days.

Today will be sunny and chilly, with winds fading and becoming more northwesterly between 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s.

Morning temps start in the 40s with wind chill temperatures in the 30s

Sunday morning, expect chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the cool upper 60s under sunny skies with calm winds.

Monday, Christmas Eve, will start out in the mid 40s and warm up into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

For Christmas Day we wake up in the upper 40s and warm up into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Chances for rain build back into the forecast by the end of the week.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 39° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 am. - 43° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 47° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 53° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.