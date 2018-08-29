2 tropical waves awake the Atlantic

Beyond whichever becomes Tropical Storm Florence first, the two tropical waves in the Atlantic may usher in a flurry of September activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlantic does have a heartbeat after all, as two tropical waves have sprung to life.

Only one has the potential to impact the Bahamas and the southeast United States in the days ahead.

A tropical wave is set to target Florida by the end of the weekend and a reliable model indicates it could develop into a tropical storm.

The EURO model forecasts the wave tracking into the Bahamas this weekend and over Florida Monday and into the northern Gulf Wednesday.

EURO places center of a closed low in northern Gulf Wednesday.

Currently, thunderstorms are being sheared along the wave near Antigua but those unfavorable development conditions may drop over much of the Atlantic the next couple of weeks.

The tropical wave coming off Africa will likely develop in this favorable set up by Labor Day but it should slip between a gap in two high ridges staying over the open Atlantic.

Jacksonville could see easterly winds pick up Monday and Tuesday with gusts over 30 mph along with a slug of tropical moisture sparking heavy showers.

