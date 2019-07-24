Umbrella days as rains will return and for some they will be heavy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Good news and bad news, but the really big news is? Umbrella days are here through Friday. Rainfall will be particularly heavy during the afternoon and evening hours, but you should expect heavy rains at any time through Friday.

The good news is a rare July cold front has reached Jacksonville. Why is this good? It implies there is a large trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere and this kind of pattern in July ususally persists throughout the summer and into the Fall. Basically, right through the heart of hurricane season. Moreover, this type of pattern steers powerful Atlantic Hurricanes away fromt he United States. A very good thing.

Finger crossed this good omen plays out.

The bad news is? Rains can be heavy and the rains can come in waves. The results will be vary from one backyard to the next, but some folks could see 5". That will lead to some soggy yards.

Cherry red indicates the potential of 4-5" of rain.

Coolest afternoon since the month of May?

Morning's will start off with cloud, sun and showers. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 70s. But, clouds will be heavy and numerous showers will develop so afternoon highs will ONLY be in the 80s.

Cold front streches across the area the next few days and that will increase our big rain threat.

By this weekend, the cold front will wash out a little bit allowing for more sunshine with fewer afternoon storms. Daytime highs will crank back up into the 90s. Feel-like temperatures will once again reach back up to above 100°.

After the expected big rains, it will be a steamy weekend.

Next 10 days

