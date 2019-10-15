Umbrella days return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grab the umbrella, a complicated weather pattern has this easy solution.

You won't need it all day and south of I-10, but the showers and rumbles of thunder will be there from sunrise onward.

This complicated weather pattern will consist of a stationary front, east-west right along I-10. This will be the trigger for Tuesday showers, with the heaviest and more widespread showers in Georgia. There maybe a few rumbles of thunder in Georgia, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

This all takes place on Tuesday.

Georgia downpours for today (Tuesday).

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s. South of Jacksonville will see a few scattered showers, but more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs south of town may reach into the upper 80s.

By Wednesday, a cold front will sweep across the area. This will enhance the showers and storms and spread them across much of the area, including south of Jacksonville.

Wet Wednesday, the rains shift southward into Jacksonville

Timing is everything, but indications are these showers will sweep across the area early in the day, allowing for clearing skies and just a scattered afternoon storm. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s then cool into early Thursday morning.

Thursday morning will be very pleasant, maybe even cool. Sunrise temperatures will start off near 53°

Nice!

10-Day Forecast

