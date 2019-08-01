Umbrella days return to Jacksonville

95, 96 and soon to be 97? Yes, these are the three tropical waves we are watching.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We now know the number of dry days we would have in a row, the number was 3. Yep, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday were dry, pleasantly warm days. We didn't make it to four as by noontime today, the storms were blowing up along the coast and pushing inland.

Many places along and east of I-95 saw an inch of rain, with a few locations picking up more than 2". This evening, the storms have shifted inland and have begun to settle down.

But, they will be back!

Umbrella days are days in which showers and thunderstorms can occur at anytime throughout the day or night. This is especially true as we transition later into August. August rains are the type that can happen at anytime during the day or night, but in particular in the morning hours along the coast.

We should all expect this scenario on Friday and Saturday.

The moisture is coming from Tropical System 95L, this is the tropical system the NHC has suggested it had a 10% chance of developing. This still seems to be a stretch, but we are getting the moisture and the steamy tropical air. Once again, both days will have very tropical like conditions, with steamy sunrises and building clouds. Some coastal areas will have morning downpours and these will shift inland by the lunch time. Then further inland as the day goes on. Remember, this is not a one and done pattern, but rather a early and often pattern.

Morning temperatures will start off in the 70s and afternoon highs will only be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rainfall amounts over the next 2 day will exceed 3" for a few locations and most locations will see at least one or two downpours.

Heavy rains possible the next two afternoons

Sunday and Monday dry out a tad.

As the tropical system lifts out, moves off the East Coast of the United States, our skies will clear and temperatures will become very summer-like. Basically back into the low to mid 90s. Which means feel-like temperatures will be back around 100°.

Yes, Sunday and Monday will see afternoon and evening storms, but more classically in the evening hours.

Then... another cold front heads towards The Deep South mid-week next week.

And this will be another very wet cold front that will again, come up lame just as it reaches Jacksonville. In other words, it will stall and allow for multiple rounds of heavy rains.

What about the rest of the tropics?

Invest 96L had as much as a 70% chance of developing (as declared by the National Hurricane Center) now appears very weak and is being chased by yet another tropical system that just came off the coast of Africa.

This will soon be declared invest area 97 by NHC and forecast models are now more interested in this system more than the one that the models just 24 hours ago thought had a high probability of developing.

Confused?

No worries as the system riding up the Florida Coast will be outta here by Sunday and take with it the heavy rains (umbrella days) we will see Friday and Saturday.

95, 96 and soon to be 97? Yes, these are the three tropical waves we are watching.

Next 10 Days, lots of rains with a dry patch on Sunday and Monday

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.