Upcoming change to our hot weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We are expecting a muggy and dry night with lows only dipping into the low 70s overnight.

Tomorrow night will have rain but some areas could see afternoon storms build back to the beach from 2-4 pm.

Although afternoon rain tends to focus toward counties fringing the Atlantic, by the evening everyone should see some rain including interior areas around the Suwannee River Valley and southern Georgia.

Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with it tapering off before rain picking up 8-10 pm.

Look for hot conditions for one more day with highs pegged at 90° before cooler 70s move in Monday and Tuesday. In fact, evenings will dip into the 60s early next week with crisp mornings in the upper 50s.

