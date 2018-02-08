Upside down weather day as chill pushes in this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weak cold front is pushing through Southeastern Georgia and into Northeastern Florida this morning and a few sprinkles, maybe a few showers will be possible. Cooler northerly winds will build through the day and the winds will veer towards the northeast bringing in even chillier air this afternoon and evening. Plus, as the winds become more onshore there will be a slight chance of a coastal showers right through Friday afternoon.

Morning temperatures will start off mild, around 60, yet fail to warm up, staying in the mid 60s. Late in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, getting down into the mid 50s. There is a slight chance for overnight showers. Expect northeasterly winds around 10 mph.

Friday will be cloudy, with isolated showers before lunch. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s with Easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Friday night will be cloudy with an isolated shower or two during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will sink into the low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, getting into the upper 70s for afternoon highs. There is a slight (30% chance for an isolated showers, the chances for rain do look higher to the north of I-10, into Georgia).

Sunday starts out mild, in the low 60s. But cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers will take away from the nice and warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s. The chances for rain are will be best along and to the north of I-10 but those chances build across Jacksonville as we head through the evening hours.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 60°

8 a.m. 64°

10 a.m. 65°

12 p.m. 65°

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 6:08 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.