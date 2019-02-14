Valentine's Day starts off with frosty conditions inland and chilly elsewhere

Jacksonville, Fla. - Happy Valentine's Day! Frosty conditions will be possible in the inland counties. Basically, the normally colder spots will likely see damaging and inconvienent frost as the sun comes up. Everyone will start with chilly conditions, the good news is we are expecting sunny and milder temperatures this afternoon. So, starting off near 40° expect highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Happy Valentine's Day

Heading out to dinner on this Valentine's Day? This evening temperatures will drop off quickly, we are likely to be in the 40s before 8 p.m. Winds though will be northerly throughout the daytime hours will drop off into the evening, which means at least it will not be breezy and cold.

Some call it "snuggle weather".

Yet, by the time we start into Friday morning, the overnight temperatures will already begin to rebound. Winds will shift to a more and more Southerly breeze on Friday and our afternoon temperatures will respond by becoming mild to warm by later Friday.

The weekend.

FINALLY! A nice warm weekend headed our way. Saturday starts in the cool low 50s and warms up nicely under partly cloudy skies into the mid 70s. Sunday starts in the low 60s and warms into the upper 70s, flirting with the low 80s. There is an isolated chance for a shower (30%) for the latter part of the day.

Monday kicks off a slightly soggier weather pattern that stretches through the middle of the work week, with 40-50% chances for rain during the mild afternoon hours.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 40° Inland frost and chilly

8 a.m. - 42° Sunny

10 a.m. - 52° Sunny

12 a.m. - 60° Sunny

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 6:08 p.m.



Above normal temps the next 10 days

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.