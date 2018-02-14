Valentine's Day weather is more like snuggle weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This Valentine's Day morning doesn't improve too much, but we do dry out a bit. Expect cloudy skies, sunrise temperatures in the low 50s, northeast winds between 10-15 mph. The wind will stave off much of the potential for fog, but we will still see coastal fog. The chances for showers dip to to 20% then dry out later today

The good news? This evening we will see partial clearing, leading to a much better forecast for Thursday.

Thursday starts out in the chilly low 50s with a few clouds leftover. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours, warming us up into the upper 70s and low 80s for a gorgeous and warm afternoon.

Friday is lovely as well, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs around 79°. Sunday, the clouds roll in, temperatures only get up to around 70° and an isolated chance for showers builds into the forecast and sticks around through Monday.

Hourly Forecast:

5 a.m. 52° - 20%

8 a.m. 53° - 20%

10 a.m. 56° - 10%

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

