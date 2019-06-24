Video: Cool down wit this fun summer experiment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The feel-like temperatures were over 100° on Monday.

With temperatures that hot, we thought we would give you a way to cool off!

Here's a fun experiment you can do with the kids this summer: The Ice Cream Race.

Grab two or more different frozen sweet treats and set them outside in the sun.

Then wait as they both melt. The first one to melt wins!

We tested this out with an ice cream sandwich and a "push up."

Check out the video below to see which ice cream melted first.

