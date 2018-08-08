Muggy evening cools slowly, wetter weekend looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today the dry weather was beautiful, but hot with afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. This is the last day of dry Easterly winds, a Southwesterly flow kicks off tomorrow, which will gradually increase the moisture and chances for rain across our area.

Overnight low will sink down into the mid 70s overnight with calm winds.

Wednesday warms very quickly into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southeast around 6 mph. We will see limited afternoon storms developing, with 30% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday the drier weather returns briefly, with only 20% chances for an isolated afternoon storm. That does mean afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

The Jaguars came looks dry, but hot and humid.

Friday and Saturday bring typical chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms (40%) and highs in the low 90s.

More significant chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms build into our forecast on Sunday (60%) and similar rain chances stick around on Monday and Tuesday.

We are watching subtropical storm Debby, which will be a short-lived fish storm, never affecting land.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 93 - 20%

6 pm 88 - 20%

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm​​

