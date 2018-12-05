Temperatures turn chilly tonight, a light inland freeze on the way tomorrow night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, sunny, and cooler. We topped out in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect a quick cool down this evening, with temperatures dipping through the 50s and 40s, ending up in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. We will not see freezing temperatures tonight and Wednesday morning, but the wind chill temperatures will feel like 30-38° thanks to northwesterly winds around 10mph at sunrise.

Wednesday will be chilly, sunny, and breezy. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50s for an afternoon high. There are no chances for showers and the chilly breeze will be out of northwest between 7-12 mph.

Wednesday night we will see an inland, light freeze. To the west of I-95 and along and to the north of I-10 will see temperatures dipping down into the low 30s. On Wednesday night these areas need to protect their sensitive plants, outdoor pets, and ensure they are heating their homes safely. Pools and pipes are not a concern with these temperatures. Areas to the east of I-95 and our more southern counties will see temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 30s, with isolated patchy frost possible. Tropical plants and outdoor pets need protection but no pipes or pools need protection.

Thursday, expect chilly temperatures only warming up to around 60°. Expect dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be chilly, but not freezing. Expect overnight lows dipping down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday warms into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Friday night will be cool, but not as chilly - dipping down into the upper 40s for an overnight low.

Saturday expect increasing clouds, afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. We see building chances for storms in the evening and overnight forecast for Saturday night moving into Sunday morning.

Sunday starts out stormy. Expect 70% chances for showers and storms that taper off later in the day. Expect overcast, breezy conditions.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 63

8 pm 55

10 pm 48

Sunset: 5:25 pm​​

