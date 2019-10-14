Warm afternoon turns mild, isolated shower possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot and sunny, with afternoon highs climbing into upper 80s, flirting with the 90° mark. Expect a warm evening turning mild, with temperatures sinking down into the low 70s eventually. We can't rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or two this evening as we are transitioning into a wetter weather pattern.

Tuesday we see increasing chances for showers, primarily to the north of the state line. A few waves of passing rain will push across from west to east, remaining for the most part in Southeastern Georgia. As a result Georgia's temperatures will top out in the 70s and Florida will see a bit more sun peeking through the clouds and will warm up into the low to mid 80s.

We will wake up to a few showers on Wednesday, and then waves of showers will push through the entire area during the afternoon and evening hours especially. Expect to start the day in the low 70s and warm into the mid 80s, with 70% chances to see rain. It will be breezy, with winds out of the west around 15 mph.

A cold front behind the wet weather pushes through Wednesday evening, lowering our temperatures down to around 60°, making for a chilly start Thursday morning.

Thursday marks the beginning of a brief spurt of fall-like weather. Enjoy a light jacket type of morning, with temperatures climbing through the 60s. We expect temperatures to only climb into the upper 70s for the afternoon hours, briefly hitting 80° for a daytime high.

Thursday evening into Friday morning will be the fall weather premier time period, with the first instance of widespread temperatures sinking down into the 50s this season.

Friday morning starts out chilly, in the upper 50s and remains on the cool side, topping out in the upper 70s for the afternoon hours.

The fall weather wraps up in time for the weekend, with cloudier skies, chances for a few showers, and the return of temperatures in the 80s.

