Warm, beautiful afternoon leads to a foggy, cool evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President's Day was gorgeous! We topped out in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and southeasterly winds between 10-15mph. The coastal fog was persistent over the Atlantic for the entire day.

Tonight will be cool with increasing clouds and then fog. A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued for Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s.

Tuesday starts out foggy, with most of the fig lifting by 10:00a.m. Expect a few more clouds, with partly sunny skies anticipated. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the low 80s. There is an isolated chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore, mainly before 1:00p.m.

We will be fog prone Tuesday night as well- in fact for most of the week we may see dense fog during the overnight and morning hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be quite similar with partly cloudy skies, cool and foggy mornings in the upper 50s and low 60s, and warm afternoons in the low 80s.

Pollen and fog will be persistent issues for us this week- the longer we go without significant, widespread rain the worse the pollen gets.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.