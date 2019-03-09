Warm, mostly dry weather expected during weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect warm and mostly dry conditions as the weekend continues. Today we'll enjoy mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

The warming trend will peak on Sunday, just ahead of a cold front pressing down from the northwest which will settle over Georgia on Sunday and Monday. A few locations could approach 90 degrees

Sunday afternoon.

Showers and potentially strong thunderstorms are associated with this front on Sunday afternoon and evening, with the Storm Predication Center outlook having southeast Georgia in a marginal risk

chance for severe weather for the day.

The frontal boundary will stall across Jacksonville and the First Coast Monday. Showers will develop along the stalled front later in the day on Monday, as the area of high pressure begins to settle towards the east. The high temperatures during this span will reach as the mid 80s for some areas. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s.

Mostly dry conditions expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as the region of high pressure moves further off to the east, leading to building of pressure over southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

The effects of high pressure will start to fade on Thursday as an approaching cold front moves in from the northwest, producing showers and storms over southeast Georgia late Friday night.

High temperatures will warm somewhat as the week goes on with temperatures initially being in 70s and low 80s and then rising to the mid 80s by Friday. Overnight low temperatures are expected to

be in the upper 50s and low 60s during this span.

