Warm temperatures, dry skies return today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a very chilly start, temperatures will return to near normal averages throughout Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia. High pressure returns to our area providing us with mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

Through the evening clouds will increase south of I-10, therefore, with the increase in moisture there's a very slim chance that a random shower may pop from Gainesville to Jacksonville. Tonight those same clouds will remain keeping our temperatures across Northeastern Florida slightly above average in the mid-40s, while temperatures across Southeastern Georgia are expected to stay in the low-40s in the absence of ample cloud cover.

Sunday delivers partly cloudy skies and even warmer temperatures than today. Expect afternoon highs near 70° for our inland zones, while staying in the 60s along the coast. Sunday night temperatures we'll stay on the warm side, so expect upper 40s across Southeastern Georgia and low-to-mid 50s in Northeastern Florida.

Meanwhile, there's a BIG GAME happening in Foxborough, MA. Southerly breezes will push into New England keeping game time temperatures in the low-40s as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots on their home turf.

Look for a warm and mostly dry Monday as southerly flow develops ahead of approaching cold front with high temperatures rising into the 70s for most areas with 60s toward the Atlantic

Coast where a sea breeze will likely develop. Temperatures Monday night will top out in the 50s with some low-level clouds and patchy fog moving inland mainly south of I-10 ahead of the cold front. There's a low chance (30%) of showers early Tuesday, then skies will become clearer and cooler with highs only in the 60s trailing the frontal passage with decreasing low level clouds into Tuesday afternoon.

