Warm temperatures, scattered showers expected thru weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place today as high temperatures soar to the lower 80s as southwesterly breezes flow. A few sea-breeze induced showers and storms are likely to develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The focal point for the showers and storms will be west of the St. Johns River and across Southeast Georgia.

Tonight clouds will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunday morning before sunrise patchy fog will develop across the region, but should lift by 9 a.m. High temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s. As additional moisture pushes in from the south, expected a round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible, not likely as sea breeze fronts collide and storms track from west to east.

The heat and humidity will be in full force as the work week begins, therefore, afternoon and early evening showers and storms will be in play again Monday.

​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.