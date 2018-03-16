Warm temperatures, sunny skies kick off St. Patrick's Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunny skies will continue through the evening hours along with temperatures dropping through 70s and 60s. Overnight partly cloudy skies will keep low temperatures in the 50s.

St. Patrick's Day will bring delightfully lucky weather! We'll start out with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but southwesterly breezes between 5-10 mph will drive afternoon highs to near 80°.

Saturday night temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Even warm temperatures will move in Sunday with a west wind under partly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday evening, but our next best chance for rain arrives on Monday afternoon lasting through Tuesday evening.

It's an ideal beach and boating weekend as high pressure will remain south of the waters through Monday with a series of weak low pressure systems tracking north of the waters. Therefore, expect a general offshore southwesterly flow in the 10-15 knot range with seas 2-4 ft.

Friday Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Saturday Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

