Warm water eddies attracting great white sharks

Shark positions inside eddies are shown as magenta points, in Gulf Stream meanders as green points, and outside of mesoscale features as gray points. Black boxes are the bounds of the two study regions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the open Atlantic Ocean which is a food desert for predators, great white sharks are concentrating in pockets of warm eddies and finding a stash of food.

Satellite monitoring of tagged white adult sharks reveals their affinity for swimming in the middle of clockwise eddies based on research that tracked two adult females in the gulf stream.

Just like weather, the ocean has fronts and eddies that mark cold and warm areas. The interiors of these eddies have turned out to be a popular hangout for the sharks.

Scientists think these areas may help the sharks save energy during deep dives which often reach depths over 3000 feet into cold water.

Researchers say the sharks were 20% more likely to be associated with the interiors of anticyclones or ridges of warmer water than around the periphery of these same eddies.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.