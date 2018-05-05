Warmer, more moisture air moves in increasing weekend rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The warmth continues into the weekend. Today expect filtered sunshine as high clouds roll in throughout your Saturday.

There's a 20% chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon hours between Gainesville and St. Augustine, meanwhile, most locations to should remains dry despite the widespread increase in moisture across the area.

Highs in our inland zones will max out into the mid-80s while the coast will experience afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s with an easterly flow of wind near 15 mph.

Overnight temperatures region-wide will fall into the mid-60s.

Sunday delivers another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies, however, we'll increase the rain chances for our southern zone to 30%. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday and mid-80s on Monday with nightly low temps in the mid to lower 60s.

