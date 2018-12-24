Warmer temperatures, mostly sunny skies continue thru Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s across Northeast Florida and upper 30s across Southeast Georgia. Clearing skies will emerge as high pressure moves near the region. Expect light northerly breezes as go into Tuesday.

Mild and slightly warmer temperatures are expected Christmas Day as high temperatures soar to the upper 60s. Coastal clouds will develop throughout the day, however, rain isn't expected.

High temperatures will continues to climb into the mid to upper 70s. The unseasonable uptick in temperatures will parallel an increase in rain and storm chances on Thursday and Friday as a warm front lifts through the area. Elevated rain chances continue through weekend as a strong cold front moves into the First Coast as well.

