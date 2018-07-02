Watch underwater recovery of meteorite live

Scientists use underwater submersibles to discover a meteorite like this one.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A fireball in the sky spotted by viewers along the Washington and Oregon coast crashed into the ocean and now it could be recovered 4 months later.

Fire in the sky turned out to be a golf cart sized meteorite that burst into fragments and now is estimated to cover about a half mile of seafloor.

The research vessel E/V Nautilus is mapping the seafloor and searching for pieces of the meteorite with two remotely operated vehicles.

If the team is lucky, fragments will be located and taken to the Smithsonian Museum.

The find may turn out successful. NASA Cosmic Dust Curator Dr. Marc Fries, is guiding the group and says this meteorite fall is is the largest meteorite fall he has seen in 21 years.

Dr. Fries pinpointed the meteor on weather NEXRAD Doppler radar along with weather buoys and observers accounts of the falling meteorites.

You can watch the meteorite hunt live underwater from the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary here.

